President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Azernews reports.

The message reads:

"Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you and all our fellow compatriots living in different corners of the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and extend my best wishes to you all.

On Eid al-Adha, the embodiment of the spiritual solidarity of Muslims worldwide, believers have the opportunity to demonstrate their readiness for any sacrifice for the sake of Allah and religion, experiencing the joy of being close to the Almighty.

The religion of Islam, which has made unparalleled contributions to human culture and the treasury of scientific and philosophical ideas, is an important stage in the formation of the world outlook and national-cultural development of the Azerbaijani people. The role of progressive Islamic values in the emergence of exemplary coexistence based on mutual respect and trust and the preservation of ethnic and cultural diversity in our country, where members of different ethnicities and religions live like a friendly family, is truly undeniable.

Religious holidays, including Sacrifice ceremonies, have become a celebration of national and spiritual unity, kindness, and compassion in our society. On these blessed holidays, extensive charity and social assistance events are carried out in all parts of our country, and the immortal memory of our martyrs is revered with deep respect.

My dear brothers and sisters!

With the hope that your prayers and sacrifices for the prosperity and peace of our people will be accepted by Allah, I once again convey my sincere congratulations to all of you. I wish prosperity to your families and blessings to your tables.

Happy Eid al-Adha!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 June 2024"