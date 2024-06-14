TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan, EU hold 5th round of security dialogue

14 June 2024

"We held the 5th round of the Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue with Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for political issues."

According to Azernews, Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration, mentioned this in his post on the "X".

"We discussed the further increase of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is a valuable and reliable partner of the EU," H. Hajiyev noted in the post.

