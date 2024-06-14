Azerbaijani Parliament approves 2023 state budget implementation law

Ulviyya Shahin

At today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis, the draft law "On the implementation of the 2023 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed and adopted in the third reading.

Azernews reports that Tahir Mirkishili, chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee, provided information about the draft.

Subsequently, deputies spoke about the document. After discussions, the draft was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.

It was noted that the revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023 are 35 billion 574.8 million manats (an increase of 16% compared to 2022), with the revenue plan being implemented at 105%.

In 2023, the expenses of the state budget amounted to 36 billion 458.5 million manats (an increase of 13.7%), and the forecast was fulfilled by 99.5%.

The 2023 state budget deficit was 883.7 million manats, or 0.7% of GDP.