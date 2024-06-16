Ombudsperson comments on French government’s biased position against Azerbaijani media representative

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has commented on French government’s biased position against the Azerbaijani journalist, Azernews reports.

“An Azerbaijani journalist who visited Germany to participate in an event organized by the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Bonn was detained at Cologne/Bonn Airport on June 11 and informed that his entry into the Schengen area was blocked by France. After being held at the airport for several hours, investigations conducted by the relevant German authorities revealed that there was no legal grounds for this requirement, and the journalist was subsequently allowed to enter the country.

Such mistreatment of the Azerbaijani journalist grossly violates the norms and principles of international law, particularly the rights to freedom of speech, media freedom, and access to information. It also promotes the imposition of restrictions on the free activity of journalists,” Sabina Aliyeva said.

“Under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. Furthermore, France's actions are also contrary to the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights, both of which France is a party to.

Considering that this year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP29), it is unacceptable to obstruct the participation of an Azerbaijani media representative in an event dedicated to the topic of climate change in this manner.

France’s obstruction of the journalist’s professional activities and restriction of his freedom of movement due to political relations and unfounded biased attitudes should be condemned by the relevant international organizations, and necessary investigations should be conducted regarding the matter,” the Azerbaijani Ombudsman emphasized.