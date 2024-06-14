Raising of Azerbaijani flag at Khojaly airport in spotlight of Ukrainian media outlets

The authoritative Ukrainian media outlets have widely covered the raising of Azerbaijan’s national flag at the Khojaly airport, Azernews reports citing AzerTag.

The Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform, "Yevropeyska Pravda", "Korrespondent" news portals, Ukrainian Editorial Office of Radio Liberty, "Gordon" news portal posted articles highlighting the information of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in this regard.

“The process of withdrawal of the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent, which was temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan after the 44-day Patriotic War, ended on June 12. All personnel, weapons, and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory,” the articles mentioned.