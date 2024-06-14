Azerbaijan's landmine issue discusses in UK

Fatime Letifova

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Samir Poladov met with a delegation led by Deputy Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country Edward Evans, Azernews reports.

Samir Poladov informed the UK’s deputy ambassador about the mine problem and the consequences caused by mines, the activities carried out to address this problem, the progress achieved, as well as the international cooperation in the field of mine action.

The ANAMA Chairman of Board noted that Great Britain has supported the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan from the first day, and emphasized the existence of quite successful projects in this field.

During the meeting, Edward Evans acknowledged the significant scale of the landmine problem that Azerbaijan faced, commending the work done in this area.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on expanding UK's support for the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan, enhancing existing cooperation in this field, as well as other issues of mutual interest.