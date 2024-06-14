Azerbaijani Ambassador provides insight into ongoing preparations for COP29

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark Zaur Ahmadov participated in a working lunch hosted by Norwegian Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim within the co-chairmanship of the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation (ACF), Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives of relevant international organizations and ambassadors of several countries.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov provided insight into the ongoing preparations for COP29, as well as spoke about the initiative put forward by Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency in the field of agriculture and food security - the "Harmoniya" initiative aimed at better coordination of existing partnerships.