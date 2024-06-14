"Circus show" of Armenian opposition - Replika

By Bayram Elshadov, Day.az





The Armenian opposition organized a circus in which it acted as the main clown. Having staged a show in which they promised to impeach Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Armenian parliament, the Armenian opposition decided to make an unpredictable decision and ignored the meeting at which the draft message on the government’s resignation was to be discussed. Thus, showing that he has absolutely no control over the events taking place.





According to official information, the meeting was postponed due to the absence of the main speaker.





The Armenian opposition tried to take advantage of anti-Pashinyan sentiments spread by the church and increase pressure on the current prime minister. And there are two possible explanations for the absenteeism of the Armenian opposition.





Firstly, it is possible that the Armenian opposition simply did not calculate its strength and realized that an unsuccessful attempt to remove Pashinyan could damage their image.





The second point is related to the fact that the Armenian opposition decided not to help Bagrat Galstanyan, who leads the protest movement. Probably, the opposition decided that it was not worth helping the priest, who could then leave some of the oppositionists out of work.





It turned out to be a very interesting situation in which the Armenian opposition showed its inability to function as a unified political mechanism that has the ability to offer an alternative to the current political forces.





All this shows the deepest split in the political opposition in Armenia.





Whatever the motives of the opposition deputies, their desire to punish the current political leadership at any cost was a blow to their own image.





It is interesting that if earlier the Armenian government organized similar circus performances, today the opposition has managed to outdo its political opponents.





The events taking place in Armenia illustrate the degree of divergence of views not only among different camps, but also among politicians who should, in theory, support each other.





It is difficult to predict the outcome of this entire show, but what is certain is that Armenian politicians have made a habit of making fools of themselves in front of the country and the world.



