Fatime Letifova

In a stunning admission, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that Garabagh should be part of Azerbaijan during a parliamentary session on June 13, Azernews reports.

He acknowledged that the concept of self-determination and the status of Garabagh had been misunderstood by Armenian society.

"Garabagh must be part of Azerbaijan," Pashinyan stated, adding that "the Armenian public has misunderstood this since 1996 due to lack of access to the Lisbon Document."

The prime minister went on to accuse Armenia's "clerical-feudal elite" of deceiving and misleading the Armenian people about Garabagh in order to seize and maintain power.

"This is the whole truth about Garabagh," he emphasized.