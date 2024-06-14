By News Centre

Qaiser Nawab, Founder and President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA), extends his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the momentous occasion of raising the national flag at Khojaly Airport. This significant event marks yet another milestone in the proud history of Azerbaijan.

The raising of the national flag at Khojaly Airport symbolizes the strength and resilience of the Azerbaijani people. This achievement is a testament to the leadership and vision of His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Leader and President of Azerbaijan. Under his guidance, Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sovereignty, peace, and development.

According to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which was temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan after the Patriotic War, was completed on June 12. This event underscores the successful efforts of the Azerbaijani government in restoring and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

This victory holds profound significance as it is deeply connected to the tragic events of the Khojaly Genocide. On February 26, 1992, Armenian forces and the 366th CIS regiment carried out the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians in the town of Khojaly. This massacre became the largest single atrocity in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, leaving an indelible mark on the national consciousness of Azerbaijan. The raising of the flag at Khojaly Airport serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the enduring spirit of the Azerbaijani people.

Qaiser Nawab stated, "The hoisting of the national flag at Khojaly Airport is not just a victory for Azerbaijan, but a symbol of hope and unity for all of us who believe in the principles of national integrity and self-determination. We stand in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and celebrate this historic achievement."

As the President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association, Qaiser Nawab reaffirms the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The PAAA continues to support and foster relations between the two nations, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

This event is a beacon of pride for every Azerbaijani and a reminder of the enduring spirit that drives the nation forward. The Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association looks forward to many more such victories and extends its best wishes to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan.