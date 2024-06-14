Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise holds solemn closing ceremony

Fatime Letifova

Solemn ceremony dedicated to the closing of Caucasian Eagle - 2024 international exercise held, Azernews reports.

The closing ceremony commenced with commemorating the memory of Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the liberation of the lands from the enemy. Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia were played by the military orchestra.

Speakers at the ceremony noted that the exercise contributed to the exchange of experience between the participating military personnel from 3 countries, and to the increase of combat readiness. It was emphasized that during the exercise, the special forces accomplished the assigned tasks and the exercise was conducted in conditions of friendship, comradeship and brotherhood.

After the speeches, gifts were presented to the distinguished servicemen.

After the official part of the ceremony, a concert program was presented.

The performances of the creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov were met with great interest and applause.



