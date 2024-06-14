Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker leads delegation to National Library of Belarus

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova from the Milli Majlis visited the National Library of Belarus during their official trip to the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

During the visit, the delegation explored the library's facilities and learned about its extensive collection of books. They also visited the section dedicated to Azerbaijan, where the Speaker of the Milli Majlis presented books on Azerbaijan's statehood history and "Karabakh: before and after the occupation".

Following this, Sahiba Gafarova signed the library's memorial book.

In addition, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visited the "Horizont" Center for Electronics and Innovations and the first National Trading House in Minsk. Here, they were briefed on various Belarusian products.