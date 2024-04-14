Jeyhun Bayramov met with candidate for Director General of UNESCO

On April 13, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Egyptian candidate Khaled El-Enany for the post of Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the current issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO and the position of Azerbaijan, the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues were exchanged.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the other party in detail about the history of the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.