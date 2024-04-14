EU committee chairperson: Time has come for concrete steps to ensure peace and stability

"Time has come for concrete steps to ensure peace and stability in the region," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Chair of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union Delphine Pronk on her official "X" account.

"Thanks to Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev for his tour d’horizon on current challenges. The EU is ready to deepen cooperation and continue supporting peace efforts," she noted.