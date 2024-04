Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Internal Ministry.

The Ministry noted that nine automatic weapons, one machine gun, three rifles, four grenades, ona pistol, 35 cartridge combs, two smoke bombs, 880 cartridges of different calibers, one bayonet knife and other ammunition were found in the territory of Khankendi city, and were taken away from the scene on April 12.