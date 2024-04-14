Minister Bayramov meets his Tajik counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin as part of his business trip to the Republic of Belarus.

According to Azernews, this was shared on the "X" account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Jeyhun Bayramov paid a business trip to Belarus on April 11. Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister attended and spoke at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS.

Recall that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited to Belarus. During his visit, the minister met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik.

It was reported that within the framework of the meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as reviewed areas for the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.



