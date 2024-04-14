TODAY.AZ / Politics

Minister Bayramov meets his Tajik counterpart

12 April 2024 [17:38] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin as part of his business trip to the Republic of Belarus.

According to Azernews, this was shared on the "X" account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Jeyhun Bayramov paid a business trip to Belarus on April 11. Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister attended and spoke at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS.

