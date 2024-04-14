A view from Moscow: India sells piece of scrap metal to Armenia

The Russian information resource "Military Informant" presents an analytical review of the Indian artillery installation that Armenia acquired, Today.az reports, citing Day.Az.





Analyzing the characteristics of the new Indian self-propelled artillery unit, the author of the publication comes to the following conclusion - either Indian engineers were able to deceive the laws of physics, or Yerevan will receive a disposable piece of scrap metal, which the "Military Informant" diplomatically called "analognet".





The problems of the Indian self-propelled guns begin with the fact that they mounted a 155-mm gun on an ordinary four-wheel drive truck. Considering the loads experienced when firing from such artillery, the author of the publication doubts that this thing will fire more than once.





“Even the Chinese do not risk installing anything larger than 122 mm caliber on them,” writes Military Informant. What’s even funnier is that this self-propelled gun was only seen live once, almost a year ago. Yerevan will be the first to know what it is like in practice.