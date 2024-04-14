What else can you expect from a politician of Macron’s caliber?





Today.az informs with reference to Day.az that French President Emmanuel Macron is associated with the sponsors of the bloody terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, said Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.





Medvedev's sensational words very clearly show what kind of idiot is now leading France.





“His (Macron’s) rhetoric, his actions may well be qualified as complicity in the terrorist attack on March 22,” Medvedev said. It is obvious that Macron and a number of other Western leaders are the sponsors of this terrible terrorist attack. There is no forgiveness for this,” Medvedev said.





Naturally, Medvedev says much less than he knows. But no one will be surprised if Macron’s connection with the organizers of the terrorist attack is confirmed. What else can you expect from this complex madman?





A danger is hovering overhead of France. There is a ton of ambition, but zero intelligence. For the sake of his ambitions, Macron starts wars, tries to build intrigues and pit countries against each other - he, a fool, thinks that no one in the world sees or understands his “multiple moves”.





But in reality, it's the other way around. His “combinations” are read by all and sundry. The narcissistic French semi-president is only exposing himself and his country to ridicule. Over and over again, as stubborn as donkey.