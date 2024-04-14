Is Armenian Foreign Ministry threatening Israel?

The Armenian Foreign Ministry switched to the language of accusations and threats towards Israel, today.az reports, citing day.az.
He noted that the Foreign Ministry of Armenia is dealing with the issue of the “Koveru Partez” quarter, in which, according to the Armenians, the interests of the Armenian population are oppressed.
“The issue is not only about the safety of our compatriots or citizens, it is deeper. The Armenian Foreign Ministry voiced the problem both at international platforms and at meetings with interested colleagues, including from Arab countries,” Kostanyan said.
Thus, the Armenian Foreign Ministry veiledly reproached Israel for discrimination and showed that by communicating with “interested colleagues” Yerevan is trying to influence Israel’s internal issues.
Let us note that recently Yerevan has increasingly resorted to using the Armenian community as a tool to destabilize the situation in Israel.