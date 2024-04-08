Weapons and grenades found in Khankendi

Some 12 weapons and 18 grenades were found in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

The Ministry noted that on April 6-7, 10 different kinds of weapons, one pistol, one rifle, 18 grenades, 19 lighters, three TNT, 57 cartridge combs, 4,467 cartridges of different sizes and other ammunition were found and taken from the scene in Khankendi.

In addition, four rifles and 17 cartridges of different calibers were taken over the weekend in the city.

At the same time, one pistol, one rifle, one cartridge comb and eight cartridges were found and taken by the police officers on April 6-7 as part of the measures to detect and remove illegally stored firearms and ammunition.