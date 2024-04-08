Azerbaijan's mine problem discussed at IFSW meeting

Ulviyya Shahin

At the general assembly of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) held in Panama, Azerbaijan's mine problem was brought to the agenda, Azernews reports.

Representatives from 153 countries participated in the hybrid event.

The Azerbaijan Social Work Public Union was represented in Panama by Aytakin Huseynli, a member of the Board of Directors, Sanan Aghayev, and Ilkana Qoca, a member of the Advisory Council.

In her speech at the opening of the general assembly, Aytakin Huseynli stated that the dissemination of inaccurate information in the media disrupts neutrality and consequently leads to the creation of incorrect social impacts. Later, Aytakin Huseynli drew the attention of the participants to the fact that racism and differential treatment towards refugees from other countries also hinder social justice.

Ilkana Qoca, a member of the Advisory Council of the Azerbaijan Social Work Public Union, who joined the assembly online, proposed studying and implementing advanced experiences in improving the mental health of people suffering from wars in front of the World Health Organisation. Within the framework of the event, attention was drawn to the increasing number of mine victims in Azerbaijan, as well as the lack of overland communication between Azerbaijan and other regions, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).