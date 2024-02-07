We are amazed by number of voters in Azerbaijani elections, says Head of OSCE PA Mission

Abbas Ganbay

Head of the OSCE PA mission, Daniela de Ridder, at the 26th polling station of the 23rd electoral district organised at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, said that they are amazed at how many people came to vote in the presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Today, together with other parliamentarians, we are closely following the beginning of the elections. We note the active participation of voters in voting and intend to continue the process throughout the day. Everything is going smoothly so far. I am surprised that some polling stations are already overcrowded," he emphasized.

OSCE Special Coordinator Artur Gerasimov also said that more than 300 observers of the OSCE mission are monitoring the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan.

"At the moment, our mission consists of more than 300 observers, and they are dispersed all over the country. Our observers are currently monitoring the election process in Baku, Sumgait, Nakhchivan, and many other places.

The OSCE Mission to Azerbaijan assesses the organisation of elections in accordance with the standards reflected in the 1990 Copenhagen Document. I would also like to say that all our observers were very well prepared," Gerasimov emphasised.

It should be noted that today presidential elections are held in Azerbaijan. Seven candidates have been registered for the presidential election. Five of them were nominated by political parties, and two - on their own initiative. On January 9, the registration of the presidential candidacy was completed.

The names of 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 voters are on the voter lists. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

So far, 90,372 observers have registered to observe the elections. 790 of them are observers, representing 72 international organisations. These observers are from 89 countries.

The elections cover the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

49 polling stations have been established for Azerbaijani citizens abroad in embassies and consulates in 37 countries. More than 23 thousand voters will exercise their right to vote at these polling stations.

190 international media organisations took part in the elections. 216 of their representatives have been registered as international observers.

On the day of voting, a portable box will be handed to voters whose names are on the voter list but who will not be able to go to the polling stations, as required by the Electoral Code.