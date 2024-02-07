Azerbaijani citizens start voting at Embassy in Republic of Korea

Voting commenced at 8 a.m. local time on February 7 (03:00 a.m. Baku time) at the polling station established in Azerbaijan`s embassy in the Republic of Korea for the snap presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Seoul, due to the time difference with Baku, marks the first location where Azerbaijani citizens have begun casting their ballots.

The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code, and other legislative acts. The precinct is equipped with the necessary resources. Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are eligible to participate in the voting process. Conditions have been established to ensure voters can express their will freely and independently. Besides Azerbaijani citizens residing in Korea, those in Seoul for various reasons and eligible to vote may do so at the station set up at the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea.

Voting will end at 7 p.m. local time.