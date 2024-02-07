Azerbaijani citizens in Turkiye vote in five polling stations

By Konul Mammadova

Voting for presidential elections in Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Turkey started at 08:00 local time, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Polling stations No. 46 and 47 have been established in the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey, No. 53 and No. 54 in the Consulate General in Istanbul, and No. 55 in the Consulate General in Kars.

Citizens of Azerbaijan who live permanently or temporarily in Turkey, are on a long-term business trip, and who are currently in Turkey at the age of 18 and have the right to vote can exercise their right to vote by coming to the polling stations until 19:00 local time.

The voting process is conducted in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code, and other legislative acts in this field. Precincts were provided with the necessary visual aids, and the list of voters who voted was drawn up.

It should be noted that special bus trips have been organised to ensure comfortable transportation of Azerbaijanis to the polling stations within the scope of our diplomatic missions.