Armenian MPs demand Speaker's resignation

Abbas Ganbay

A serious behind-the-scenes struggle has unfolded between Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, according to the Zhoghovurd newspaper, Azernews reports.

The clash of personalities and ambitions, reinforced by the upcoming elections in 2026, has led to a fierce confrontation between the two iconic figures of the Velvet Revolution, as well as other contenders for the role of Nikol Pashinyan's successor.

According to the newspaper, the struggle took the form of open attacks and accusations of corruption. Simonyan tried to belittle Grigoryan's role before Pashinyan, while the latter drew attention to the involvement of Simonyan's family members in the tender purchases of the Synergy company, which drew the attention of law enforcement agencies. Simonyan found himself at the centre of a corruption scandal due to the arrest of his brother's wife.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying that some members of the ruling party directly or indirectly demand Simonyan's resignation and have put the issue to Pashinyan. All this raises serious doubts about the speaker's political future.