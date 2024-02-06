Azerbaijani and Turkish ambassadors to Belarus discuss issues of cooperation

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani and Turkish Ambassadors to Belarus, Maharram Aliyev and Cem Isik, discussed allied relations and close cooperation between the embassies, according to the "X" account of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Belarus, Cem Isik, visited Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus, Magerram Aliyev.

"At the meeting, brotherhood and alliance relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as close cooperation between the embassies, were discussed."