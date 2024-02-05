Czech citizen detained by Azerbaijani side at border with Armenia. At present Baku is investigating and clarifying all circumstances, Azernews reports.

However, there are serious reasons to believe that this citizen was an agent and was carrying out an espionage mission. It is also noteworthy that the above-mentioned Czech citizen passed through minefields and passed Armenian checkpoints without any problems.

Thus, on 2 February, Brigadier General William De Meyer of the French National Gendarmerie visited the location of the EU civilian mission in Armenia, where he got acquainted with the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

There are also serious reasons to believe that this citizen could have carried out an intelligence mission of the EU mission already on the territory of Azerbaijan. And France is apparently behind these dangerous games.