Shusha is ready for extraordinary elections of President of Azerbaijan

There are 1,189 registered voters at polling station No. 105 in the building of secondary school No. 1 in Shusha city. Only one person at the polling station will exercise the right to vote for the first time, Azernews reports, citing Secki-2024.az.

It is noted that Shusha is ready for the extraordinary presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for 7 February..

Polling station is part of the electoral district #124 Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand. The polling station is provided with necessary technical and methodological means, voter lists and information boards are hung on it, booths for voters are created. Places for the secretary and members, as well as observers have been determined at the polling stations. The work on distribution of notices to voters about the date, time and place of voting has also been completed.

Also, 1,464 voters were registered at the polling station in Lachin

1,464 voters have been registered at polling station #105 of Lachin electoral district #121. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan provided the polling station with all necessary equipment.

The oldest voters in the district are 96 years old, and two people of this age will vote on 7 February at home through a mobile ballot box.

In addition, the voters include both residents of Lachin themselves and citizens who have been working there under a labour contract for more than six months.