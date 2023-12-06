Former US ambassador: Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated lands should serve as example for world

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated lands should serve as an example for the world, Azernews reports, citing the former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza telling on the sidelines of the forum "Garabagh: Returning Home after 30 Years, Achievements and Challenges", organized by ADA University in cooperation with the Centre for the Analysis of International Relations.

"Our visit to Zangilan yesterday left a deep impression. I have not yet seen such a massive pace of reconstruction in Azerbaijan, except in Barda and Aghdam a few years ago. I was impressed not only by the quality of construction but also by Azerbaijan's strategic plan in restoring the lands. So much effort has been invested in the reconstruction, which aims to revitalize the economic and social spirit of the cities, as well as to create better living conditions for the former IDPs than what they currently have here in Baku," he said.

Bryza emphasized that all of this strategic planning, construction, and return of former IDPs is taking place during the ongoing landmine problem.

"The implementation of construction and the return of former IDPs is continuing amidst the problem of landmines because the Armenian side has not provided accurate mine maps.

Another important realization for me was that in the whole of modern history, there has probably never been such an example of a destroyed territory that will soon be rebuilt. This goal of Azerbaijan should serve as an example for the whole world," the former ambassador added.

It should be noted that the visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials and representatives of international think tanks to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan started on December 5.