Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration receives Minister of State of Great Britain

On December 6, the head of the Administration of the President of the Azerbaijani Republic, the head of the Coordinating Staff regarding the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, met with the Minister of State for Export Affairs of Great Britain, Lord Malcolm Offord, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the strong friendly relations established between Azerbaijan and Great Britain and the level of multifaceted cooperation. It was emphasized that bilateral cooperation in oil and gas, trade, transition to green energy, transport, education and other fields has been successfully developed.

Samir Nuriyev highly appreciated the continuous and principled support of Great Britain to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan during the military occupation of Armenia. Also, the balanced position of the United Kingdom within international organizations was positively assessed.

Emphasizing that high-level mutual visits play an important role in the development of bilateral cooperation, the importance of continuing such visits in the future was also noted.

Samir Nuriyev pointed out that in accordance with the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Territories Liberated from Occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the large-scale reconstruction and restoration projects implemented in the liberated territories, as well as the construction of new settlements, are successfully continuing.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the participation of British companies in reconstruction and restoration projects in Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and the importance of continuing this cooperation was noted. The United Kingdom's contributions to humanitarian demining projects in Azerbaijan were especially appreciated.

Noting that the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Great Britain will be held in Baku on December 7, Samir Nuriyev expressed confidence that the next meeting of the commission as an important mechanism will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries.