President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland

|
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 4 December 2023