TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland

06 December 2023 [11:42] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 December 2023

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/242134.html

Print version

Views: 267

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also