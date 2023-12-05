Russian FM: Establishment of Caspian Council can increase efficiency of Caspian P5 work

Abbas Ganbay

The Caspian cooperation has reached a high level and could be further promoted by the establishment of the Caspian Council, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telling at the meeting of the Caspian littoral countries' Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

"Additional efforts are required to improve the quality of the five-party co-operation and strengthen its international legal foundations. We believe that the efficiency of our work could be improved by the creation of the Caspian Council - a forum for cooperation and dialogue without any bureaucratic schemes like secretariats. We look forward to discussing this initiative.

We will also, of course, traditionally touch upon certain issues on the international agenda that in one way or another concern the Caspian region. In general, I am convinced that today's meeting will contribute to strengthening the position of our region as a zone of peace, harmony, good neighborliness and fruitful cooperation," Lavrov said.