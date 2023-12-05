ANAMA employee hit by landmine in Aghdam

On 5 December, an anti-personnel mine exploded in Sarijali village of Aghdam district while an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vagif Sabir oglu Akperov, born in 1992, was performing his duties, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the victim was evacuated from the scene and taken to the district hospital. His right leg was amputated below the knee. His condition is satisfactory.

To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.