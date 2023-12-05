FM: Regional security issues important element in dialogue between Azerbaijan & Russia

Abbas Ganbay

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation is approaching the end of the year with positive dynamics, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov telling at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that.

"The year 2022 was positive in terms of economic cooperation. A 24 percent growth has been observed. There are no final figures yet for 2023, but the general trend shows that we are also approaching the end of the year with positive dynamics. I think today we will have an opportunity to go over several significant projects both bilateral and regional in the economic sphere," Bayramov said.

As for humanitarian issues, according to Bayramov, they traditionally occupy an important place in the dialogue between the two countries.

It should be noted that on 4 December Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian countries.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that regional security issues are always an important element in the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"These are issues of post-conflict normalisation [between Azerbaijan and Armenia], as well as broader regional formats - the 3+3 format. The last meeting in this format was on 23 October in Tehran. I think that these and other issues will be discussed in detail today".

A meeting of the Caspian littoral countries' foreign ministers will be held today in Moscow under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting is scheduled to be attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.