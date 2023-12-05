Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers to meet in Moscow today

The meeting of the Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers within the framework of the new regular ministerial dialogue will be held in Moscow on December 5, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Representatives of Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan will also take part in the event chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The sides plan to discuss regional issues of mutual interest with a focus on priorities for the development of Caspian cooperation.

It should be recalled that Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to Russia on 4 December.