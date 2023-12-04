TODAY.AZ / Politics

Date announced when parliament to discuss creation of Agdere district

02 December 2023 [17:22] - TODAY.AZ

The date when the Parliament will discuss the creation of Agdere district has been announced, Azernews reports.

The draft law "On Establishment of Agdere District of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is included in the agenda of the plenary session to be held on 5 December.

The plenary session will also consider the draft law "On partial changes in the administrative-territorial division of Agdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

