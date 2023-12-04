Speaker of Milli Majlis meets Chairman of Senate of Czech Parliament [PHOTOS]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milos Vystrcil. The Chairman of the Senate highlighted the inter-parliamentary ties in terms of the development of relations between the two countries, that Azerbaijan is a friendly country for the Czech Republic, Azernews reports.

Milos Vystr?il noted the importance of energy issues in our time and said that they highly value the energy co-operation between Azerbaijan and his country. He also expressed intentions to increase trade turnover between the two countries.

Sahiba Gafarova recalled that this visit is her first official visit to the Czech Republic as Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that this visit will contribute to further strengthening and expansion of relations between the two countries.

The Speaker noted that strengthening contacts between our parliamentarians will serve both to deepen co-operation between our legislative bodies, provide objective information to the public of the two countries, and prevent the spread of false information between our countries.

At the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova informed about the current situation in the region, reconstruction and construction works carried out by our country in the region.

Besides, the other side was informed about military and political provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, including mine threats, anti-terrorist measures implemented by Azerbaijan within 24 hours in September this year, Azerbaijan's initiatives on normalisation of relations and signing a peace treaty. Sahiba Ghafarova said that the resolutions based on biased and false information about the current situation have damaged the peace process.