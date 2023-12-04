Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament is on an official visit to Czech Republic [PHOTOS]

Discussions in the Czech Republic: Azerbaijan is an important gas supplier to Europe

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to the Czech Republic, met with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Azernews reports, citing parliamentary.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies expressed satisfaction with the visit of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and emphasised the importance of cooperation between two legislative bodies not only at the level of speakers, but also at the level of committees and friendship groups. Attention was also drawn to the importance of mutual cooperation of two parliaments within the framework of international organisations.

It was noted at the meeting that Azerbaijan is an important supplier of gas to Europe. In particular, it was emphasised that Azerbaijan is the second supplier of oil to the Czech Republic. Noting that there are good opportunities for the development of relations in the fields of energy, trade, economy, it was noted that co-operation between the sides in the field of renewable energy is one of the important directions.

It was also noted at the meeting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and that interstate relations have developed over the past period.

S.Gafarova noted the exclusive role of political contacts, including visits and high-level meetings, in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Speaker of Milli Majlis pointed to the importance of joint activities of the parliaments as one of the factors having an important and positive impact on bilateral and multilateral relations and said that as parliaments of the two countries it is important to further strengthen mutual activities in order to further develop cooperation and support each other in inter-parliamentary organisations. In this sense, the Speaker drew attention to the importance of joint activities of friendship groups, which play the role of a bridge between our parliaments.

At the meeting S.Gafarova gave information about the current situation in the region, the consequences of occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia for almost 30 years, the expulsion of one million Azerbaijanis from their native land as a result of this occupation, the destruction of all infrastructure and buildings in the occupied territories, including historical ones, the destruction of cultural and religious monuments was mentioned.

Noting that Azerbaijan alone liberated its lands from the occupation of Armenia and started large-scale reconstruction works at the expense of its own resources, the Speaker of Milli Majlis said that despite the fact that Azerbaijan was under occupation, after the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a peace agreement based on 5 principles of international law, made great efforts to ensure long-term peace in our region.

S.Gafarova also informed the other side about Armenia's political and military provocations, non-fulfilment of the commitments undertaken over the last 3 years, anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan and the results of those measures. According to the Speaker, these measures fully corresponded to the norms of international law, there were no casualties among the peaceful population.

Sahiba Gafarova also stressed the obstacles created by Armenia's mine threat to the reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. She reiterated that although some circles accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, there is not a single fact confirming these accusations, which was also confirmed by the UN missions that visited the region.

Stating that Azerbaijan wants to ensure permanent peace in the region, Sahiba Gafarova once again noted that today there are no obstacles for signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Azerbaijan is ready for peace.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marqueta Pekarova Adamova expressed Czech support to the peace talks and the importance of establishing permanent peace in the region.

Then the Speaker of the Milli Majlis signed the memorial book.

After the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani parliament was welcomed by the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament.

The members of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation familiarised themselves with the administrative building of the Chamber of Deputies.