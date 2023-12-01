Community: EU's approach to ethnic and religious issues is unacceptable

Abbas Ganbay

The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement in response to the speech of the European Union representative on "the rights and security of Garabagh Armenians" at the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports.

In his speech at the OSCE Ministerial Council, the EU representative raised the issue of "the rights and security of Garabagh Armenians, including the right to return".

A statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community on the issue says: "It is totally unacceptable that the European Union interferes in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, approaches issues on ethnic and religious grounds, and does not touch upon the right of return of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.

Such biased statements show that the European Union cannot act as an honest mediator in the process of normalising Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.