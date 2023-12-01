TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Romania on National Unity Day

01 December 2023 [15:24] - TODAY.AZ
Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Romania on National Unity Day. Congratulation was published on the page of the Foreign Ministry in the social network "X", Azernews reports.

"We congratulate Romania and the Romanian people on National Day!" - the Foreign Ministry noted.

