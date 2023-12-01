Azerbaijan sends another batch of aid to Turkiye's earthquake zone

By Asim Aliev

The Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, operating under the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, has sent humanitarian aid to the victims of the earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, in Pazardzhik district of Kahramanmara? province of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

It was reported that two trucks containing 6,200 blankets, 175 air conditioners, 1,500 heaters, and 1,000 cooking stoves were sent to the Regional Centre of the Agency for Disasters and Emergency Management in Kahramanmaras district.

To recall, by order and instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, operative rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the region to participate in search and rescue operations and assist Turkiye in eliminating the consequences of the strong earthquake that occurred in Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers extracted 53 alive people and 655 dead bodies from under the rubble.











