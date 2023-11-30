Azerbaijani Foreign Minister embarks on visit to Northern Macedonia

Abbas Ganbay

On 30 November, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on a business trip to Skopje, the capital of Northern Macedonia, Azernews reports.

The Press Service of the Foreign Ministry said that within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate and make a speech at the 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as hold meetings with officials of other countries participating in the event, the Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department reported.