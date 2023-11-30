Baku hosts international conference on Human Rights

Abbas Ganbay

Baku hosts the international conference "Human Rights - 75th Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Solve Global and National Problems," dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Azernews reports.

"Human Rights - 75 Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address Global and National Challenges," dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is an international conference being held at the joint organisation of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Delegation to the UN, and the Bar Association.

The meeting was attended by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis Zahid Oruj, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Human Rights Advisor of the UN Office in the South Caucasus Vladimir Shkolnikov,

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva noted that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 75th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, is the basis and example of the formation of the national legislative base of UN member states, including Azerbaijan.

The Commissioner noted that ensuring and promoting human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan is always at the centre of attention, the legislative base is constantly being improved in accordance with international legal norms, and wide opportunities are being created to accelerate the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.