Armenian Parliament: Garabagh issue does not exist for Yerevan

Abbas Ganbay

"Armenia fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan told journalists, Azernews reports.

Simonyan noted that the Garabagh issue does not exist for Yerevan.

The Republic of Armenia has no such issue now," he said, adding that Armenia fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which includes Garabagh.

"We have probably talked about it eight times in the last year and a half," Simonyan added.

According to him, the most important thing for Armenia now is to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

"If desired, the peace agreement can be signed within the next 15 days. We have reached an agreement on almost all principal issues. I don't want to disclose details so as not to damage the process," the Speaker emphasized.

It should be noted that some time ago the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced its response to the next peace treaty proposal of the Azerbaijani side.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said that after the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on 18 November on the intensification of diplomatic efforts to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side presented Azerbaijan with the sixth package of proposals on the peace treaty and undertook to finalize and sign a document on normalization of relations on the basis of previously stated principles.

As a reminder, on 18 November, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the opening ceremony of the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan that Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed on the main principles of the peace agreement.