President: Over past 30 years, cooperation between Azerbaijan, Albania has developed dynamically

“Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of the national holiday of his country.

“The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising our interstate relations to a new level, and expanding our cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector,” the head of state said in his message.

“I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and in the framework of international organizations,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.