10 vehicles & 50 MES staff leave for Khankendi

A total of 10 vehicles and a 50-person team of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have been involved in search and rescue and other necessary security measures relating to the fire and explosion at a petrol station near Khankendi, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the fire at a petrol station near Khankendi was extinguished quickly by the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Besides, 53 MES vehicles together with personnel and necessary equipment will be sent to the construction of a field hospital near Khojaly.