Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico makes presentation over Azerbaijan to students

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov visited the Matamoros Institute of Technology, which is the most advanced and prestigious engineering educational institution located in the city of Matamoros, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Embassy.

Within the framework of the visit, the meeting was held with the participation of Elva Vigil Hernandez, member of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, and Mara Grassiel Acosta Gonzalez, Rector of the said institution, and a broad presentation of Azerbaijan was made.

In the presentation, Ambassador Talibov gave detailed information to the participants of the event about the rich history and culture of Azerbaijan and the successful path of development in a short period of time despite the difficulties it has faced.

The diplomat also spoke about the life and activity of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year, his exceptional role in the establishment of the Azerbaijani state, as well as energy and transport projects of world scale implemented in the region based on the vision and ideas of the National Leader.

The event also discussed Armenian aggression, the 44-day war and its consequences, new realities in the region, the ongoing peace process, the oil and gas strategy of Azerbaijan, indicators of economic development, art, national cuisine, and traditions of multiculturalism.

Detailed information was provided on the extensive restoration and reconstruction work currently underway in Azerbaijan, as well as the safe and dignified return of IDPs. It was also filled in on the local anti-terrorist activities and their results, as well as the reintegration of the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh carried out by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan recently in the Garabagh economic region.

In addition, the bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, recent reciprocal visits, the expansion of cooperation opportunities between the two countries in culture, tourism, and other fields, as well as educational opportunities, experiences, and scholarship programs available in Azerbaijan for foreign students were also mentioned.