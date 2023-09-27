Former President of Bulgaria sends letter to Azerbaijani President

Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2012-2017) and Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rosen Plevneliev has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. President,

It is a great honor for me to congratulate you on your continued work and achieved historic results on guaranteeing the territorial sovereignty and integrity of your great country Azerbaijan.

I fully support and value your commitment to the reintegration of the Karabakh Armenians, guaranteeing their rights and always supporting the different cultural and religious believes.

We are so proud that Azerbaijan represents and always supported the tolerance and understanding between different ethnical and religious communities.

By wishing you success on your endeavors, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances highest respect and consideration.

Rosen Plevneliev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2012-2017)

Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"



