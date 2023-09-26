Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents attend inauguration of Nakhchivan Restoration and Production Complex [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have attended the opening of the Nakhchivan restoration and production complex.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to the heads of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Nakhchivan Military Repair and Production Complex.

The military complex is designed for repairing and modernizing various types of tanks, armored combat vehicles and transporters, artillery pieces and systems, air defense equipment, firearms, engineering equipment, communication equipment, optical devices, as well as repairing and testing various types of internal combustion engines in the military complex on stands, replacing and testing the parts and equipment on all the mentioned vehicles. The military complex features one center, 8 repair facilities and 10 sites.

More than 300 types of equipment for repair and restoration of various types of military hardware are installed in the complex. The complex also has an administration, a dormitory and a security building.

The "Nakhchivan Central Training and Teaching Area" features tactical and sports fields, shooting, artillery, engineering, reconnaissance, communication, chemical and guard sections. The complex also has a well-equipped sports campus.