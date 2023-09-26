Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents attend groundbreaking ceremony for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to the country, attended the ceremony.

The heads of state laid a foundation stone for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

A Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline was signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in Ankara on December 15, 2020.

The length of the pipeline from Igdir to Sadarak district is 97.5 km. The length of the Azerbaijani section of the pipeline is 17.5 km, while the Turkish section is 80 km. The transmission capacity of the pipeline is 2 million cubic meters of gas per day, and 730 million cubic meters per year, which will fully meet gas demand of Nakhchivan.

The throughput capacity of the pipeline can be more than doubled in the future.









